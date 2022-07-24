Minnesota Twins (51-44, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (38-57, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Tigers: Rony Garcia (3-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -176, Tigers +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers play on Sunday for the second game of a two-game series. The Twins won the first, 8-4.

Detroit has a 38-57 record overall and a 22-25 record at home. The Tigers are 19-43 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Minnesota has a 51-44 record overall and a 24-22 record in road games. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .419.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 18 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 10-for-39 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .342 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 10-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Twins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Michael Pineda: day-to-day (right tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (right knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.