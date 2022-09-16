Minnesota Twins (72-70, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (76-66, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (10-11, 3.05 ERA, .97 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 76-66 record overall and a 36-31 record at home. The Guardians have gone 21-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota is 29-38 in road games and 72-70 overall. The Twins have a 29-56 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 15th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 9-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .288 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 16-for-40 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .320 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 29 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Carlos Correa is 17-for-41 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.