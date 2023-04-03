Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Twins (3-0) vs. Miami Marlins (1-3)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Tyler Mahle (0-0); Marlins: Johnny Cueto (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -125, Marlins +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami had a 69-93 record overall and a 34-47 record at home last season. The Marlins scored 3.6 runs per game while allowing 4.2 in the 2022 season.

Minnesota went 78-84 overall and 32-49 in road games a season ago. The Twins pitching staff had a collective 3.98 ERA while averaging 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (illness), Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.