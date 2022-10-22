La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays.

It's not surprising the Twins decided to move on from head trainer Michael Salazar following a season during which they were second in the American League in number of players on the injured list and days missed due to injury.

But it means yet another search to upgrade the training staff.

Salazar's departure is the latest development for a club that continues to look for the right mix of medical and performance staff to best serve Twins players. Communication breakdowns and personality conflicts factored into the decision to part ways with Salazar, but the Twins are taking this time to examine everything — again — after the club used the injured list a staggering 48 times this season.

There has been a revolving door of staffers entering and leaving 1 Twins Way over the last several seasons. Some opted for different challenges. Some just weren't good fits.

The next head trainer the Twins hire will be their fourth since 2016.

Starting in 2018, the Twins went from one to two assistant trainers. One, Masa Abe, remains on the staff while the other, Matt Biancuzzo, is now with the Angels.

Longtime rehabilitation coordinator Lanning Tucker left after the 2017 season. The Twins tweaked the title to physical therapist but are on their third person in the role since then.

Ian Kadish was a hit as the director of strength and conditioning when he was named to the role in 2019. Now he also oversees minor leagues, which requires time away from Target Field. Kadish connects with players well and his absence is felt. His assistant for three years, Andrea Hayden, was the first female strength coach in Major League Baseball, but she opted to leave for Stanford and a sports performance coach position.

The Twins have even switched dietitians and nutritionists in recent years. Turnover is expected, especially since Derek Falvey took over the baseball operations following the 2016 season and looked to modernize the departments. Finding stability has been a challenge. Yes, the Twins need better players. But the ones they have need to be healthy.

Players notice these changes. It's tough enough for teams to make sure their medical and performance staffs are getting the most out of players when players have their own trainers and agents have preferred doctors whenever there's a problem.

Dr. Chris Camp was hired in 2020 as medical director and director of high performance, to oversee what goes on in the trainer's room and the gym. He's had time to evaluate this set-up and must figure out what's needed to keep the medical and training staffs on the same page and the players in the lineup.

It would be nice if the Twins added an ace starter or if they kept Carlos Correa. But what they really need is to keep their players healthy.

Waiting for a complete game

The Vikings are 5-1 and have not played a complete game. That makes them dangerous.

There are plenty of teams across the league — like some of those 10 teams that entered the week 3-3 — lamenting a couple plays that have led to one-score losses. The Vikings don't have to do that.

Remember a year ago when the Vikings defense was a sieve in the final two minutes of each half? They have given up only 26 points in those situations this year.

They have been fairly clutch as well, outscoring opponents 51-27 in the fourth quarter, with winning drives late against the Lions, Saints and Bears.

If a 5-1 team's biggest problem is not playing a complete game, that's a good problem to have. Eventually, first-year coach Kevin O'Connell's self-scouting must pull a full 60 minutes out of his bunch. Imagine what that could look like.

Loons need a roster shake-up

After barely reaching the postseason due to a second-half skid, Minnesota United fell in the first round of the playoffs to Dallas. Now the Loons enter an offseason with a roster that needs work.

Midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, handyman Robin Lod and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair are the most important Loons for next season. Defender Kemar Lawrence and forward Luis Amarilla — the midseason version of Amarilla, not the impostor who forgot to score late in the season — aren't far behind. The rest of the roster, aside from a healthy Hassani Dotson, needs to be looked at. Most importantly, the aging backline, where 30-somethings Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy and Brent Kallman reside, needs an infusion of younger talent. The Loons shouldn't be a pushover next season, but they need a couple upgrades.

No more "Wonderwall" this season, but the World Cup is just four weeks away.

... AND TWO PREDICTIONS ...

Wild turn it around on the road

Look for the Wild to go 3-1 on the rest of their five-game road trip this week. They will beat Montreal, Ottawa and Chicago as they stiffen up defensively.

Gophers winning streak coming

The Gophers football team will win their next four games against Rutgers, Nebraska, Northwestern and Iowa before losing the trophy game at Wisconsin.