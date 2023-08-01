Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand woke up Tuesday to a very narrow U.S. Women's National Team escape in the World Cup. A 0-0 draw with Portugal — one in which Portugal hit the post with a golden opportunity late — sent the Americans barely through to the knockout stage.

4:00: Rand details the trade deadline history for the Twins during the Derek Falvey and Thad Levine era, noting that they have tended to fare much better as sellers than buyers. That might be reason for caution heading into Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline.

13:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins the show to talk about allegations within P.J. Fleck's program, positional battles as camp begins and U hockey star Logan Cooley turning pro.

29:00: Final thoughts on Wild goalies and Danielle Hunter.

