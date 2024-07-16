Twins pitching prospect Zebby Matthews has been as good as any pitcher in the minor leagues this season, and he's making a quick rise through the club's farm system.

Matthews, an eighth-round pick in 2022, was promoted to Class AAA St. Paul on Tuesday, putting him on the doorstep of the big leagues if he continues to pitch well. He recorded a 1.95 ERA in 10 appearances at Class AA Wichita with 63 strikeouts and six walks in 55⅓ innings.

He is the top-rated pitching prospect in the organization, according to Baseball America, and ranked No. 54 overall. He stands out with excellent command, issuing only 21 walks in 186 career innings during his minor league career, and his velocity jumped this season with a fastball that sits around 96 mph.

The 6-5, 225-pound righthander started the season at Class A-Advanced Cedar Rapids, earning a promotion after he permitted four runs in 22⅔ innings (1.59 ERA) with 28 strikeouts and zero walks. He didn't issue his first walk until his seventh start of the season.

Last year, in Matthews' first full pro season, the 24-year-old had a 3.84 ERA in 22 outings at Class A and A-Advanced with 112 strikeouts and 15 walks in 105 innings. He was an eighth round pick in 2022 out of Western Carolina.



