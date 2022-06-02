DETROIT – Daz Cameron picked the right time for his first home run of the season.

The Tigers outfielder hit a two-run shot off reliever Emilio Pagan in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday as Detroit beat the Twins 3-2 at Comerica Park.

Pagan gave up an Eric Haase single before Cameron's two-run bomb gave the Tigers their fourth victory in the five-game series.

The Twins, still in first place in the AL Central, dropped to 30-23.

Chris Archer started for the Twins and went five innings, giving up three hits and a run. He hit Willi Castro, leading off the game, with a pitch and walked Harold Castro before Jonathan Schoop had an RBI single. But Archer locked it down after that, and Jhoan Duran contributed two scoreless innings before the fateful eighth.

The Twins saw their scoreless run stretch to 22 innings before getting on the board in the third. Nick Gordon led off with a base hit, and Gio Urshela sent him home on a double. The Twins got a go-ahead run in the fourth after Detroit starter Alex Faedo walked Trevor Larnach and Gordon drove him home with a double.

The Twins start a three-game series in Toronto on Friday night.