NEW YORK – There was one final detour for Royce Lewis between the completion of his Class AAA rehab assignment Sunday and returning to the Twins' lineup Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

To his surprise, he didn't have a direct flight from Rochester, N.Y., where the St. Paul Saints finished their last series. Lewis flew from Rochester to Detroit to Newark, N.J., before he was listed in the Twins' lineup for the first time since Opening Day.

"The flight was great, though," Lewis said, smiling. "It's a blessing to be here. I couldn't imagine another day without it. Any day I'm here, it's always the best day ever."

Lewis played six games on a rehab assignment, which he likened to spring training because he hadn't seen live pitching in such a long time. One of his most eventful moments came in his first inning, hitting a single against ex-Twin Aaron Sanchez in his first at-bat and then stealing second on his first pitch on the base paths.

Teammates and coaches told Lewis to take it easy on his rehab assignment beforehand, after he recovered from a partially torn quad in his right leg, and here he was stealing a base on the first chance he had. He spoke with Twins manager Rocco Baldelli afterward, apologizing if it caused anyone to worry.

"When I came into the dugout, [manager] Toby [Gardenhire] and guys were looking at me, even my teammates," said Lewis, noting Sanchez told him in the past that he didn't like to use his pickoff move, so he had a large lead from first base. "I was like, I probably did something wrong. I'm just glad after the game everything felt normal and fine."

As much as people tell Lewis to prioritize his health and run at a slower speed, he admits his competitiveness takes over.

"Royce is going to play like Royce," he said. "I'm really excited about that. I think that's why we took some of that extra time and listening to the doctors about getting to full strength, so we could do that kind of thing. We don't have to shut down or limit the running speed or anything like that."

Julien demotion

When Edouard Julien was demoted to Class AAA on Sunday, clearing a roster spot for Lewis, he was given some specific areas to improve, but the Twins are hoping he will regain his confidence in the minor leagues.

"He knows he has real adjustments that he's going to have to make and there's no better time than now to make those adjustments," said Baldelli, who didn't want to specify the adjustments. "It doesn't make the conversation or the situation easy to deal with because it's also an emotional time.

"You've got to do what you know is right for the team but also for the player. I think this is the right thing for Eddy."

Julien, 25, delivered around league-average offensive production with a .309 on-base percentage, seven homers and 17 RBI in 58 games. Compared with last year, his strikeouts were up and his walks were down.

"He's got a tremendous way about him, great personality, and I think the game was affecting him in some ways, which happens to everyone at one point or another," Baldelli said. "I don't blame him in any way for that. I think it's just part of baseball."

Etc.

* Twins infield prospect Brooks Lee, sidelined for nearly two months because of a herniated disc in his back, was activated from the injured list and was set to play his first game with the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday.

* Walker Jenkins (hamstring strain), the Twins' 2023 first-round pick, was activated from the IL and rejoined Class A Fort Myers on Tuesday. Jenkins, a 19-year-old center fielder, had 11 hits in 28 at-bats with eight walks and two strikeouts at the rookie-level complex league during a rehab assignment.