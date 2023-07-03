Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Royce Lewis established himself quickly as a regular in the Twins lineup after his recovery from knee surgery, hitting .326 in his first 26 games this season.

But the 24-year-old third baseman, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 MLB draft, was hit by the injury bug pretty quickly. He pulled up while running out a ground ball on Saturday in Baltimore, and on Monday manager Rocco Baldelli said Lewis has a Grade 2 oblique strain with a typical recovery time of six weeks.

Jose Miranda was called up from St. Paul on Sunday and has replaced Lewis as the third baseman.

The Twins open a three-game series with Kansas City today (7:10 p.m., BSN) at Target Field.

Righthander Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.44 ERA) will start for the Twins against lefthander Austin Cox (0-1, 2.25).

ROYALS LINEUP

Maikel Garcia, 3B

Bobby Witt, SS

Nick Pratto, 1B

Edward Olivares, DH

MJ Melendez, LF

Freddy Fermin, C

Drew Waters, RF

Kyle Isbel, CF

Nicky Lopez, 2B

TWINS LINEUP

Carlos Correa, SS

Donovan Solano, 1B

Byron Buxton, DH

Kyle Farmer, 2B

Willi Castro, LF

Jose Miranda, 3B

Christian Vázquez, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Max Kepler, RF