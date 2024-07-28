DETROIT — Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda left Sunday's game after being hit in the head with a 95-mph fastball.

Miranda, the second batter of the game, was facing Detroit Tigers opener Alex Faedo when a 1-2 fastball sailed up and in. The pitch appeared to hit Miranda on the earflap.

He dropped onto his face in the batter's box, but was responsive when the Minnesota training staff reached him. After a few moments, he got up and walked off the field under his own power.

Austin Martin pinch-ran for him.

