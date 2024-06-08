Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (33-30, third in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (30-33, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-0, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 15-16 record at home and a 30-33 record overall. The Pirates have gone 13-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota has gone 17-17 on the road and 33-30 overall. The Twins are 15-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with nine home runs while slugging .442. Nick Gonzales is 12-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has 14 doubles and 12 home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 10-for-35 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

