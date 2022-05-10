Houston Astros (18-11, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (18-11, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (3-1, 1.93 ERA, .70 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.63 ERA, .83 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Twins +119; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros trying to extend a nine-game home winning streak.

Minnesota has gone 11-4 in home games and 18-11 overall. The Twins are 14-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston has gone 9-4 at home and 18-11 overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .382.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 14 extra base hits (five doubles and nine home runs). Kyle Garlick is 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with eight home runs while slugging .573. Kyle Tucker is 11-for-33 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 8-2, .242 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Chris Paddack: day-to-day (elbow), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hip), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (finger), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Luis Arraez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.