ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Twins will head home from SoCal having gone 1-4 on the West Coast, the final blow being a 4-2 loss to the Angels on Sunday.

The Twins' only victory of this past week was at Angel Stadium on Friday night, a 4-0 shutout. But that was a mid-trip blip, considering the Twins fell to the Dodgers 10-3 and 8-5 on Tuesday and Wednesday before it. And after that one-off result, the Angels came back from a 3-0 deficit to win 5-3 in 11 innings Saturday.

The Twins again took the lead early Sunday. Carlos Correa drew a walk from Angels starter Tucker Davidson, then Byron Buxton smacked a two-run homer as the designated hitter.

Those were the only Twins runs, though, as the Angels went on to outhit them 8-5.

Twins starter Chris Archer lasted only four innings, giving up four hits and three runs with one walk and five strikeouts. After he collected two outs to start the third inning, Archer surrendered a single and a walk before Luis Rengifo delivered a two-RBI double to tie the score.

Jo Adell knocked a leadoff double off Archer in the fourth, later coming home on Kurt Suzuki's sacrifice fly to give the Angels the lead. They doubled that margin in the seventh with Michael Fulmer on the mound. He gave up three consecutive base hits, the final being Shohei Ohtani's RBI single.

The Twins are now 58-55 and 2½ games back from Cleveland in the American League Central. The Angels improved to 51-64, a distant fourth in the West Division.