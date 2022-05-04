Minnesota Twins (15-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-15, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-1, 2.95 ERA, .94 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -138, Orioles +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 5-6 in home games and 8-15 overall. The Orioles are 4-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota is 15-9 overall and 8-4 in home games. The Twins have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.01.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 6-for-32 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 12 extra base hits (five doubles and seven home runs). Max Kepler is 10-for-32 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 9-1, .275 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.