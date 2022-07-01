Baltimore Orioles (35-42, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (43-36, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (1-1, 5.14 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -220, Orioles +183; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday to start a three-game series.

Minnesota is 43-36 overall and 23-17 in home games. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.71 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Baltimore has a 35-42 record overall and a 17-25 record on the road. The Orioles are eighth in the AL with 79 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 27 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 12-for-33 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 14 home runs while slugging .424. Austin Hays is 10-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .266 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.