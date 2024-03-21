WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. – The Twins erased a five-run deficit, and took their first lead with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Thursday. Washington Nationals top prospects James Wood and Dylan Crews, however, thwarted the comeback to hand the Twins a 9-8 walk-off loss at CACTI Park.

Wood hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth and Crews lined a walk-off single to center field. The Twins (8-16-3) have a 1-12 record in road games this spring.

The Twins trailed 5-0 after four innings and 7-4 after five innings. Alex Kirilloff hit a two-run single as part of a four-run fifth inning to aid the Twins' comeback bid. Minor league outfielder Carson McCusker, listed at 6-8, 250 pounds, started the fifth-inning rally with a two-run double.

The Twins tied the game in the seventh inning when Kirilloff and Kyle Farmer hit back-to-back singles with two outs, and their pinch runners scored on a single and a fielding error.

Reliever Daniel Duarte, a nonroster invitee competing for a spot in the Twins' bullpen, struck out four batters in two innings. Cole Sands allowed three hits and four runs in his two-inning start, and reliever Josh Staumont yielded two runs and two walks in one inning.



