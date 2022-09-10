With summer gone and both autumn and playoff baseball approaching, Target Field's faithful endured a 76-minute weather delay before Friday night's game — only to endure again.

Trailing Central Division-leading Cleveland by a mere 1.5 games, the Twins lost 7-6 after they allowed three home runs and the first seven runs, then scored the final six.

Cleveland's early 7-0 lead all came off starting pitcher Dylan Bundy before he left with two outs in that fifth inning.

By then, a 59-degree night reminded October is on the way, even if the Twins' seventh loss in nine games and failed comeback attempt didn't.

Coupled with a comeback win by the White Sox over Oakland, the Twins now sit in third place and trail Cleveland by 2.5 games.

The Twins scored twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth, knocking out Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill after five innings. He won his eighth consecutive game, a career high dating to July 11, and now is 12-5.

Then the Twins pulled within 7-6 on star shortstop Carlos Correa's two-run homer with two out in the eighth inning.

It was Correa's third consecutive game with a home run and the second time he has done that in his career going back to August 2016.

The Twins returned to Target Field on Friday after the Yankees beat them three of four games in the Bronx and two of three in Chicago against the White Sox.

Before that, they had won five of six games at home, sweeping San Francisco in a three-game weekend series and winning two of three over Boston after that.

They had gone from four games out of first place entering the Giants series in late August to 1.5 games after they salvaged the series with the Yankees by winning the fourth and final game 4-3 on Thursday.

Before Friday's start of six-game homestand, Correa said there was "no hiding" the importance of three games at home against Cleveland in September.

"Just go out there and try to finish in first place after this series," Correa said. "We've just got to go out there and play our best baseball." That chance to get into first place by Sunday passed them by Friday.

Rain delayed the scheduled 7:10 start until 8:26 p.m. But when it finally did come, it didn't take the Central leaders long to score a four-run first inning on a night attendance was announced at 18,595.

Right fielder Oscar Gonzalez's three-run homer that drove in first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Jose Ramirez ahead of him provided the centerpiece, right after Naylor's single drove in Amed Rosario for the night's first run.

Gonzalez's homer came on an 0-2 breaking ball that was yet another one this season hit out against the Twins with two strikes already thrown.

His two-run homer in the fifth made it his first multiple home-run game since he made his MLB debut in May.

The Guardians had scored four or more runs three times in their last 13 games — and they did Friday with just one out. Bundy made his team-leading 25th start of the season as well as his 158th career start and 186th appearance.

It was his second start this season against the Guardians after he pitched five innings and received no decision in a 7-6 loss at Cleveland on June 29.

His previous start was another five-inning outing on Sunday in a 5-1 victory at the Chicago White Sox. It was his eighth victory against six losses before Friday's game.

The Twins had a runner on base in each of the first seven innings and threatened in the second and fourth innings. They did so after third baseman Gio Urshela singled to start that second inning and reached as far as third base before catch Sandy Leon struck out to end the inning.

In the fourth, Nick Gordon and Urshela both singled to start before Quantrill struck out Gary Sanchez and Jake Cave consecutively and Gilberto Celestino ended the inning by grounding out to shortstop.