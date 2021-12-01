The Twins signed a new starting pitcher Wednesday in right-hander Dylan Bundy. The former first-round pick signed a one-year, $4 million contract for the 2022 season, plus a club option for 2023 at $11 million with a $1 million buyout.

Bundy made his MLB debut in 2012 with the Baltimore Orioles and pitched for them through 2019 before joining the Los Angeles Angels for the past two years. The 29-year-old Oklahoma native was 2-9 with a 6.06 ERA, 34 walks, 84 strikeouts and a .253 opponent batting average in 23 games and 19 starts for the Angels this past season. A season earlier, he went 6-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 11 starts in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, good enough to finish ninth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Bundy's slider was an attractive quality.

"We just think there's a little bit of untapped potential there that we can hopefully get into this year with a normal spring training, normal offseason," Falvey said. "It feels like he's in a good place. … The slider, the pitches he has and the characteristics they have we think will play pretty well if he's back to full health."