Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Dallas Keuchel, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015, was signed by the Twins to a minor-league deal Thursday.

The 35-year-old lefthander pitched in 10 games for the White Sox, Diamondbacks and Rangers last season and in 42 innings had a 9.00 ERA in a comeback from back injuries.

He's been training at the Driveline baseball facility in Kent, Wash., and working on different pitches, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Thursday game at Target Field against the Red Sox.

Keuchel was 20-6 and led the majors in innings pitched for Houston in 2015 when he won the Cy Young Award. He spent seven seasons with the Astros and won four Gold Gloves before signing with Atlanta in 2019.

In 2020, he signed a three-year, $55.5 million deal with the White Sox and had a strong first season with a 1.99 ERA in the COVID-shortened year. But he struggled in 2021 and was designated for assignment in May last season and then pitched briefly for Arizona and Texas.

Keuchel won a World Series with the Astros in 2017.