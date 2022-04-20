KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli lamented Tuesday's loss to the Royals, in particular ruing the weather for benefitting many of Kansas City's big hits to left field and stunting many of the Twins right-field ones.

A day later, the wind and misty conditions weren't really to blame, as there weren't a lot of hard hits going around for either team, and the Royals won again 2-0 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Twins fell to 4-8 while Kansas City pulled even at 5-5. The home team will look for a sweep in the three-game series at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

Twins starter Chris Paddack allowed a leadoff double to Whit Merrifield in the bottom of the first inning then had a man on each corner with no outs when he gave up a groundball single to Nicky Lopez. Rookie Bobby Witt Jr., grounded into a double play at the next at-bat, but Merrifield still managed to score.

Paddack set down the Royals in order after that until the fifth, when he let Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier on base with softly hit grounders. Adalberto Mondesi then executed a perfect bunt, splitting Paddack and first baseman Miguel Sano, to score Kansas City's second run.

Paddack left after the fifth, ending with five hits and two runs but four strikeouts in his second outing of the season.

The Twins, meanwhile, struggled to find any offensive momentum. They managed four hits sprinkled throughout the first six innings, all singles. They benefitted from three walks. But they stranded five men on base.

Baldelli tried to insert some new energy into his batting order, first having Max Kepler pinch hit for Kyle Garlick in the sixth and then putting Luis Arraez in for Gilberto Celestino in the eighth. Kepler took a walk, but Arraez struck out.

Arraez looked to be the start of what the Twins hoped would turn into a comeback inning. But after his strikeout, Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa lined out and struck out.

Royals' starter Daniel Lynch pitched five innings, giving up those four hits, a walk, and two strikeouts. But neither he nor the four following relievers surrendered a run. In fact, Collin Snider, Jake Brentz and Josh Staumont all held the Twins hitless, while Scott Barlow allowed just a base hit from Kepler in the ninth. But he then induced Gary Sanchez to hit into a double play that ended the game.