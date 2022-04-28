The Twins are seeking their seventh consecutive win today (12:10 p.m., BSN) when they face the Tigers on getaway day at Target Field.

Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.81 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against Detroit lefthander Tarik Skubal (1-1, 2.30).

The Twins and Joe Ryan rolled to a 5-0 victory on Wednesday night as Max Kepler belted a pair of home runs.

The six-game win streak moved the Twins (10-8) from last to first in the American League Central.

Byron Buxton is sitting out today after playing center field last night; Gary Sanchez (abdominal strain) was supposed to return today but is not in the lineup either.

The Twins are off for a seven-game road trip to Tampa Bay and Baltimore after the six-game home stand.

Ober got a no-decision in his last start, a win over the White Sox on Friday, when he gave up a run and five hits in five innings, leaving with the Twins trailing 1-0. They rallied to win 2-1.

He faced the Tigers twice as a rookie, giving us six earned runs in 91⁄ 3 innings, with nine strikeouts and two walks.

TIGERS LINEUP

Derek Hill, CF

Austin Meadows, RF

Robbie Grossman, DH

Javier Báez, SS

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Harold Castro, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Tucker Barnhart, C

Willi Castro, LF

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Luis Arraez, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Kyle Garlick, LF

Max Kepler, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Trevor Larnach, DH

Gilberto Celestino, CF