MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins sent struggling outfielder Alex Kirilloff to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday and recalled multi-position player Austin Martin to take his place.

Kirilloff batted .201 with eight doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 RBIs, 15 walks and 47 strikeouts in 57 games, primarily in left field. His time at first base has been limited this season by the addition of veteran Carlos Santana, who's second on the team in home runs (10) and RBIs (33).

Finally healthy after his first three years in the major leagues were hampered by wrist and shoulder injuries, Kirilloff has just 10 hits in 74 at-bats since May 1. The 2016 first-round draft pick batted .270 with 11 homers in 88 games last season. Kirilloff is the third Twins regular from the start of the season to land in the minors, joining outfielder Matt Wallner and second baseman Edouard Julien.

Martin hit .224 with 19 runs in 30 games over two previous stints with the Twins this season.

