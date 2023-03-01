Tap the bookmark to save this article.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins scored two runs on a wild pitch and an error in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the Phillies 4-4 in a Grapefruit League game Wednesday at Hammond Stadium.

The Phillies got two-run home runs from Darick Hall and ex-Twin Jake Cave, while Ryan Jeffers homered for the Twins.

Carlos Correa made his season debut for the Twins and was 1-for-2.

Cole Sands gave up Hall's fifth-inning homer and Cave's blast came off Dennis Santana in the second.

The final two runs came with the bases loaded when Phillies reliever Braden Zarbnisky threw a wild pitch, allowing Ernie Yake to score. Alex Isola came home from second when catcher Aramis Garcia's throw to Zarbnisky at home plate was off target.