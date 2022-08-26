Three game series at Target Field

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • BSN: LHP Alex Wood (8-10, 4.54 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.86)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. • Ch. 9: RHP Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.99 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.10)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • BSN: RHP Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.58 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 4.00)

Giants update: They are 61-62 and in third place in the National League West. ... The Giants are making just their second visit to Minneapolis since interleague play began in 1997. They won two of three from the Twins at the Metrodome in June 2005. The teams have played four series in San Francisco, the most recent in 2017. ... C Joey Bart is hitting .353 (18-for-51) this month to raise his average to .230. ... The Giants have been successful on their last 28 stolen base attempts. ... 1B Brandon Belt (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday. ... The Giants are 10-11 in August.

Twins update: They took a season-high five-game losing streak and 9-12 record in August going into Thursday's game in Houston. ... Going into the Thursday's game, the Twins hadn't hit a home run in five consecutive games — their longest stretch in a season since September 21-25, 2014. ... In his three years with Cincinnati, Gray was 2-1 with 3.52 ERA in four career starts against the Giants. ... OF Kyle Garlick, who has been sidelined since Aug. 1, could rejoin the Twins as early as Friday. He began his rehab from a right rib cage contusion with the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday.

JOEL RIPPEL