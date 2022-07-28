THREE-GAME SERIES AT PETCO PARK

Friday, 8:40 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: RHP Joe Ryan (7-3, 2.89 ERA) vs. LHP Blake Snell (2-5, 4.75)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m. • Ch. 9, 830-AM: RHP Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.52 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Musgrove (8-3, 2.63)

Sunday, 3:10 p.m. • BSN, 830-AM: TBA vs. LHP Sean Manaea (5-5, 4.33)

Twins update: The AL Central-leading Twins (52-46), who were idle Thursday after losing two games in Milwaukee, and Padres are meeting for the first time since 2017. The Twins, who are 4-8 in interleague play this season, have won 12 of the past 14 games with the Padres and are 6-1 at Petco Park, which opened in 2004. ... Luis Arraez is hitting .222 (6-for-27) in his past seven games. Arraez, who is batting .333, was 0-for-7 in the two games in Milwaukee. ... Jose Miranda has gone 3-for-4 in each of his past three games and is hitting .386 (22-for-57) in July to raise his batting average to .281. ... OF Max Kepler (toe) is day-to-day after being hit by a pitch in Detroit on Sunday.

Padres update: The Padres (55-45) are in second place in the NL West and are second in the NL wild-card standings. ... The Padres were idle Thursday after losing two of a three-game series in Detroit. The Padres lost 4-3 on Wednesday, when the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth off former Twin Taylor Rogers. It was his seventh blown save of the season and career-high fifth loss of the season. He has 28 saves. ... LHP MacKenzie Gore (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day injury list Tuesday. ... OF Wil Myers (right knee inflammation) is on a rehab assignment with El Paso and is expected to be activated on Friday.