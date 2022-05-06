Royce Lewis, the Twins' top prospect since he was taken with the first pick in the 2017 baseball draft, is finally in the big leagues.

The 22-year-old shortstop was called up by the Twins on Friday to replace Carlos Correa, who injured the middle finger on his right hand during a loss in Baltimore on Thursday night.

Lewis will make his debut tonight against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field (7:10 p.m., BSN).

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Correa did not have a fractured finger, but that it was bruised and sore. He did not anticipate Correa, who had a CT scan on Friday, would be out long term, and said there were no plans to put him on the injured list.

Falvey also said no more Twins tested positive for COVID-19, a day after manager Rocco Baldelli, infielder Luis Arraez and pitcher Dylan Bundy had positive tests in Baltimore. Arraez will go on the injured list to make room for Lewis. Bundy wouldn't pitch again until Tuesday at the earliest.

Lewis' fast track to the majors was derailed when he missed last season after surgery to repair a torn ACL on the heels of 2020, where the minor leagues were shut down because of COVID-19.

He is hitting .310 with three home runs at Class AAA St. Paul this season, with eight steals and a .993 OPS.

The Twins signed Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract in spring training, but Correa can opt out of the contract at the end of this season. He and Lewis became fast friends in Fort Myers, with Lewis giving Correa his No. 4 in exchange for a Hublot watch. Both players are represented by the same agent, Scott Boras.

Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco at one time was the team's regular shortstop. Gio Urshela can also play short, as can Nick Gordon and Luis Arraez, who is sidelined because of COVID-19.

Lewis was a prep star at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. The Twins gave him a signing bonus of $6.725 million after drafting him ahead of four pitchers: Hunter Greene, who is with the Reds; MacKenzie Gore, who is with the Padres; Brendan McKay, who made the majors in 2019 with Tampa Bay; and Kyle Wright, who played a key role for Atlanta in the 2021 World Series.

Josh Winder (1-0, 2.20 ERA) will start for the Twins tonight against Oakland lefthander Cole Irvin (2-1, 2.93).

A's LINEUP

Sheldon Neuse, 1B

Jed Lowrie, DH

Sean Murphy, C

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Chad Pinder, LF

Kevin Smith, 3B

Elvis Andrus, SS

Cristian Pache, CF

Tony Kemp, 2B