OAKLAND, Calif. — Bailey Ober has dealt with control issues, velocity issues and mechanical issues during his starts. On Saturday, his biggest challenge probably was … staying awake?

Probably. Like a lopsided hockey game where all the action is on one end of the ice, the Twins batted and batted and batted against the A's on Saturday, pausing only occasionally to allow Ober to make a brief cameo on the mound, just because rules require it.

The Twins piled up eight runs and 10 hits in the first two innings, Ober never faced more than four batters in any of his complete-game nine innings, and the Twins enjoyed a 10-2 victory at Oakland Coliseum that had the intensity of a spring-training exhibition.

But make no mistake, these statistics definitely count: Carlos Correa, Jose Miranda and Manuel Margot collected three hits apiece, Margot's highlighted by a three-run homer, and every starter but Byron Buxton reached base at least twice. Ten of the Twins' first 11 hitters reached base in the second inning, some of them hot smashes all over the park, some broken-bat tweeners that add up when things are going bad.

Ober was the beneficiary, of course — or maybe the offense was the beneficiary of a dominating performance by the tall righthander, who allowed solo home runs in each of the first two innings, a double to former teammate Brent Rooker in the fourth, and zero other baserunners, retiring the final 17 hitters he faced.

BOXSCORE: Twins 10, Oakland 2

Most notable was Ober's extreme efficiency. By throwing strikes with more than 70% of his pitches, Ober spent more than twice as much time watching from the dugout than pitching on the mound. Only in the second inning, when he struck out two batters, and the eighth, when he struck out all three, did Ober throw as many as 13 pitches, and four times he headed back to the dugout without needing 10.

By contrast, A's pitchers threw more than 13 in eight of the nine innings, including more than 30 three times. Starter J.P. Sears needed 50 to record four outs (and allow eight runs) and reliever Osvaldo Bido threw a staff-saving 106 pitches over five innings.

Ober? A ho-hum 89 pitches thrown in recording his first complete game.