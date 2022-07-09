ARLINGTON, Texas – The first time Jhoan Duran stepped on to a baseball field in his native Dominican Republic, he was nine years old.

And he almost never came back to it.

"To be honest, I didn't like baseball back then," Duran said in Spanish through an interpreter. "All I did was ride bikes and play with mechanics."

It was always Duran's older brother who loved the sport. Duran would rather take apart all his toys and piece them back together again than play catch. So much so that Duran said he could see himself as an engineer if he hadn't taken up pitching.

That's hard to believe just looking at Duran on the mound. The 24-year-old is an imposing 6-4, 230-pound reliever who can throw 103.3 mph fastballs. Through 37 innings in 29 games this season, he has a 1.95 ERA with 48 strikeouts and has worked his way into late-game, high leverage situations. He's even in the conversation for making this year's All-Star Game.

But he is also still a rookie who transitioned from starter to bullpen arm just this past spring, and his outings haven't always been perfect. He has an 0-3 record, including Saturday's 9-7 loss in which he let the winning runs score in the bottom of the eighth.

Even with that, though, his talent is clear.

"It's hard to be more effective than he's been," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "… You can't pitch much better than what he's doing out there."

Duran comes off quite stoic, serious and quiet. Assistant pitching coach Luis Ramirez has been working with him ever since he came to the Twins from the Diamondbacks in a 2018 trade and said Duran is perfectly happy off on his own, watching Netflix on his phone. But ask the right questions, and Duran lights up and displays a fun sense of humor.

Ramirez said what makes Duran so capable at such a young age is his knack for not being intimidated. Whether he's facing a 15-year MLB veteran or a fellow rookie, he approaches every hitter the same. He takes away the name on the back of the jersey, the season's statistics, the winning history and distills the moment down to its simplest form: finding a way to get that batter out.

Duran said he first broke 100 mph when he was 19 and surprised himself when he kept reaching even higher velocities. But he isn't looking to just throw as fast as humanly possible. He's looking to do that while still being pristinely accurate.

"It's just like, if I'm going to play in some shoes, I'm going to make sure that the shoes are clean at the end. I'm not going to leave it halfway. So my work ethic is the same," Duran said. "If I want to throw 103, I know I can throw 103. But I need to control that pitch, throw strikes. Not just throw hard."

Duran added that the speed is in some ways innate, a natural ability. So he instead focuses on always hitting the target, and the increasing speeds are just a very impressive byproduct of that.

That is sort of symbolic of Duran's career so far. He said when he was growing up in the Dominican Republic, there were basically two paths to follow for those hoping to make a better life for themselves and their families: go to school or play baseball. He eventually picked baseball because he figured he might be OK at it.

He didn't really start practicing baseball in earnest until he was 13, and he was briefly an outfielder since he could field and throw. But he couldn't hit, so pitching it was. He didn't actually realize how far the sport could take him until he signed a professional contract with Arizona in 2014. Though that, too, sort of happened by chance.

Duran recalled how just before he signed, he was injured with elbow inflammation. He'd had plans with a Twins scout to pick him up and take him for a try-out, but the scout never showed. So his manager at the time made a call to a Diamondbacks scout he knew who then brought Duran for a try-out with Arizona. He signed with the Diamondbacks that day. If the Twins scout hadn't bailed, Duran said he would have signed with the Twins.

While in the Twins system playing with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, he met his future wife in West Palm Beach in 2019. Both had one child from a previous relationship, and they've since added two of their own.

"That's why I'm always grateful and thankful," Duran said. "… I ended up where I wanted, where I was supposed to be from the beginning. But I never thought I was going to get to this level where I am.

"I didn't even like baseball when I was little. And now I'm here. And I'm making the best out of it."