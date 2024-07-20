MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa on the injured list on Saturday for treatment of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Starting pitcher Chris Paddack also landed on the injured list with a right forearm strain before the team's first game after the All-Star break. He experienced tightness this week.

Utility player Austin Martin was reinstated from the IL and second baseman Edouard Julien was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to fill the roster spots, but the five-day break didn't give the banged-up Twins much of a lift.

Correa was held out of the All-Star Game on Tuesday because of the injury, which he dealt with in his left foot last season. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection during the break that will keep him in a walking boot for a couple of days, manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Correa is batting .308 with an .896 OPS for his best marks in seven years. He has 13 home runs, 47 RBIs and 51 runs.

