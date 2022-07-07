https://www.startribune.com/twins-white-sox-loss-joe-ryan-emilio-pagan-griffin-jax-trevor-megill-jovani-moran/600188173/

Wichita outfielder Matt Wallner and Saints infielder Spencer Steer have been chosen for the American League team at the All-Star Futures Game.

The game, which includes top prospects from each major league team, will be Saturday, July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. It is the day before the first round of the MLB draft and three days before the major-league All-Star Game at the same site.

Wallner is a 24-year-old native of Forest Lake. He has 20 home runs and 58 RBI in 73 games for the Wind Surge this season, hitting .282 with a .585 slugging percentage. He was a first-round pick in 2019 out of Southern Mississippi.

Steer, also 24, is hitting .243 with 11 home runs in 36 games for the Saints after being promoted from Wichita, where he had eight homers in 37 games and hit .305. He was a third round pick in 2019 from Oregon.

The Futures Game lasts seven innings and includes 25 players on each team.