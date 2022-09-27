Simeon Woods Richardson closed out a strong minor league season with six innings of one-hit ball and the Saints began their final series of the season by defeating Omaha 10-6 on Monday night at CHS Field.

The 22-year-old Woods Richardson, acquired from Toronto last year as part of the Jose Berrios trade, struck out three and walked seven while lowering his ERA to 2.21 over seven starts covering 36 ⅔ innings at St. Paul. Overall, he has a 2.77 ERA in 23 starts between Class AA Wichita and St. Paul in 2022.

Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, on rehab assignment, had three hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs for the Saints (72-75), who play Tuesday and Wednesday to end their second season as a major league affiliate. Former Twins outfielder Brent Rooker hit a grand slam for Omaha.