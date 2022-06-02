Three-game series at Rogers Centre

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Friday, 6:07 p.m.: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (season debut) vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.48 ERA)

Saturday, 2:07 p.m.: RHP Dylan Bundy (3-2, 4.76) vs. RHP José Berríos (3-2, 5.62)

Sunday, 12:37 p.m.: LHP Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (5-3, 2.51)

Twins update: They are 13-12 on the road after losing four of five in Detroit. ... 1B Luis Arraez was 0-for-5 Thursday but his .429 on-base percentage leads baseball and his .340 batting average is seventh best. ... Sidelined are SS Carlos Correa (COVID), SS Royce Lewis (knee), RHP Sonny Gray (pectoral), RHP Joe Ryan (COVID), RHP Josh Winder (shoulder) and LHP Danny Coulombe (hip). ... Gonzalez, 2-2 at St. Paul, is likely to be activated and start Friday and reliever Ian Hamilton could also be activated.

Blue Jays update: They have won eight in a row. ... Catchers Alejandro Kirk (.292) and Danny Jansen (.283) are the team's leading hitters. ... 1B Vladimir Guerrero has 10 HR and 26 RBI. ... The Jays are second in the AL East, trailing the Yankees by five games. ... LHP Hyun Jin Ryu and LHP Tim Mayza are both sidelined by forearm injuries. ...The Jays have MLB's ninth best ERA (3.61). ... In the offseason, Berrios got a seven-year, $131 million deal and Gausman signed as a free agent for five years and $110 million. Toronto also traded for Gold Glove 3B Matt Chapman.