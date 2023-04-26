Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

New York Yankees (13-11, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (14-10, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Twins: Kenta Maeda (0-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -121, Yankees +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the New York Yankees aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Minnesota has a 7-4 record at home and a 14-10 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

New York is 13-11 overall and 4-4 in road games. The Yankees rank fifth in the AL with 30 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Wednesday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Twins hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Twins with six home runs while slugging .763. Jorge Polanco is 9-for-22 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has four doubles and five home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-33 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (ankle), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.