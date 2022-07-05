Minnesota Twins (46-37, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-40, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (2-5, 2.78 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -135, Twins +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago is 16-22 in home games and 38-40 overall. The White Sox have a 19-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Minnesota has a 46-37 record overall and a 21-19 record on the road. The Twins are 34-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 10 home runs, 40 walks and 37 RBI while hitting .290 for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 10-for-32 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez is 11th on the Twins with a .348 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 33 walks and 28 RBI. Gio Urshela is 10-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Twins: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.