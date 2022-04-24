Chicago White Sox (6-8, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-8, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox after Byron Buxton had four hits against the White Sox on Saturday.

Minnesota is 7-8 overall and 4-4 in home games. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.44 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Chicago has a 4-2 record at home and a 6-8 record overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .344 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has two doubles and a home run while hitting .364 for the Twins. Miguel Sano is 3-for-28 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Tim Anderson ranks fourth on the White Sox with a .302 batting average, and has four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI. Gavin Sheets is 9-for-28 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 3-7, .188 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (abdominal tightness), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (illness), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (right leg), Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Josh Harrison: day-to-day (shoulder), Lucas Giolito: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.