Toronto Blue Jays (59-48, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (57-50, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-8, 3.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (2-5, 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -159, Twins +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Minnesota has gone 31-24 at home and 57-50 overall. The Twins have hit 133 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Toronto has a 59-48 record overall and a 25-27 record on the road. The Blue Jays have hit 139 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Sunday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Twins hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .325 batting average to rank 10th on the Twins, and has 18 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Nick Gordon is 14-for-27 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 22 doubles and 23 home runs while hitting .290 for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 7-for-33 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .229 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Gio Urshela: day-to-day (ankle), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: day-to-day (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (right elbow), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.