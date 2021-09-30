The Twins are 38-42 at Target Field this season, one of the reasons they are in last place in the American League Central with four games remaining.

Tonight is the final home game of the season (6:40 p.m., BSN), with Twins rookie Joe Ryan (2-1, 2.46) facing Tigers lefthander Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.13).

The Twins won 5-2 on Tuesday and are looking to sweep the three-game series.

Ryan pitched for the U.S. Olympic team, winning a silver medal in Tokyo. He was acquired from Tampa Bay along with pitcher Drew Strotman, on July 22 in the Nelson Cruz trade.

It will be his fifth career start as he auditions for a spot in next year's rotation.

TIGERS LINEUP

Akil Baddoo, CF

Robbie Grossman, RF

Isaac Paredes, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 1B

Jeimer Candelario, DH

Harold Castro, 2B

Niko Goodrum, SS

Dustin Garneau, C

Willi Castro, LF

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Mitch Garver, C

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sanó, 1B

Brent Rooker, LF

Luis Arraez, DH

Andrelton Simmons, SS