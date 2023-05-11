MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle will undergo elbow reconstruction surgery after an MRI showed issues with the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

Mahle, 28, was pulled from his start on April 27 after showing diminished velocity. He expressed optimism after the game and said he didn't expect to miss time, but he was later diagnosed with an impingement before more testing. He said the Tommy John surgery will be done in the next two weeks by Dr. Keith Meister.

Mahle is on a one-year, $7.5 million contract with Minnesota and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Injuries have been a constant for the right-hander since the Twins sent three prospects to the Cincinnati Reds to acquire Mahle at the trade deadline last year. He was shutdown twice last season due to ongoing shoulder issues. He made nine total starts for the Twins, having to be pulled early three times due to injury.

The seven-year veteran is 33-41 with a 4.30 ERA in 123 career games. He was 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings this season.

