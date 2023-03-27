FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jose Miranda had three hits, and Hernan Perez and Donovan Solano homered as the Twins beat the Pirates 8-4 on Monday in a Grapefruit League game at Hammond Stadium.

Top hitting prospect Edouard Julien singled twice off of 70-mph breaking balls from ex-Twin Rich Hill during his first two plate appearances. He grounded out hard to second base in his third at-bat but twisted his left ankle while trying to avoid colliding with first baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Julien, a second baseman who has had an impressive spring and will start the season in St. Paul, is considered day-to-day.

Righthander Joe Ryan was sharp through three scoreless innings, hitting 94 mph on the gun and mixing his pitches effectively. He gave three hits and struck out four while throwing 48 pitches. The short outing was by design, as Ryan prepares for the regular season.