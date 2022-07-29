The Twins have signed veteran pitcher Brad Peacock, who was released earlier this month by the Royals organization, and have assigned him to the Class AAA St. Paul Saints.

Peacock, 34, had seven saves in 35 appearances with the Royals' Class AAA team in Omaha. He had a 1.64 ERA while striking out 45 batters in 38 1⁄ 3 innings for the Storm Chasers.

He was one of several players released by the Royals when the team needed to make roster moves when player were temporarily called up to replace 10 players who could not travel with the Royals to Toronto because of their COVID vaccination status.