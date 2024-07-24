Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Lefthanded reliever Steven Okert will start for the Twins today at Target Field against the Phillies. Game time is 12:10 p.m.

In 34 games, all in relief, Okert has a 4.40 ERA in 29 innings.

The Twins are short a starter with Chris Paddack on the injured list and have an off-day Thursday. Two of the Phillies' first three hitters, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, hit lefthanded.

Veteran righthander Aaron Nola (11-4) starts for the Phillies.

Follow today's action in GameView

David Festa was recalled from Class AAA St. Paul and presumably will be second in line after Okert.

The Twins also activated reliever Brock Stewart from the injured list after his rehab assignment with the Saints. Infielder Diego A. Castillo was designated for assignment and reliever Ronny Henriquez was optioned to St. Paul.

Stewart missed 70 games because of right shoulder tendinitis. In 13 games earlier this season, he had a 0.68 ERA in 13 innings.

The 24-year-old Festa is 3-3 with a 4.03 ERA at St. Paul. His earlier stint with the Twins was a bit rough, as he had a 10.80 ERA in 10 innings.

Castillo was in four games, going 2-for-6. Henriquez made one appearance, pitching a third of an inning in a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

PHILLIES LINEUP

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Trea Turner, SS

Bryce Harper, 1B

Alec Bohm, 3B

Brandon Marsh, LF

Nick Castellanos, RF

Bryson Stott, 2B

Garrett Stubbs, C

Johan Rojas, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Willi Castro, 3B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Matt Wallner, DH

Ryan Jeffers, C

Brooks Lee, SS

Edouard Julien, 2B



