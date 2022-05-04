BALTIMORE — Dylan Bundy started his major league career with the Orioles, who took him fourth overall in the 2011 MLB draft. He was a flame-throwing prospect from Oklahoma who made his major league debut the following season.

But Tommy John surgery in 2013 prevented him from getting back to the majors until 2016; in his first game back, he pitched against the Twins.

He's starting for the Twins tonight (6:05 p.m., BSN-Extra) in what so far has been a career revival. He's 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and will face Orioles righthander Kyle Bradish (0-1, 3.00).

The Twins have won 11 of 12 after Tuesday night's 7-2 victory. At 14-9, they have soared into first place in the AL Central and are four games ahead of second-place Cleveland.

Right fielder Max Kepler (upset stomach) will sit out; Byron Buxton gets the night off, with Gilberto Celestino playing center. Jose Miranda gets his third consecutive start after his callup from St. Paul and will play first.

Manager Rocco Baldelli also said Miguel Sano's meniscus repair will take place Thursday morning, and Sonny Gray will make a rehab start at Class AAA St. Paul on Saturday.

The four-game series concludes Thursday night.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, DH

Trevor Larnach, RF

Jose Miranda, 1B

Nick Gordon, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gilberto Celestino, CF

ORIOLES LINEUP

Cedric Mullins, CF

Trey Mancini, DH

Anthony Santander, RF

Austin Hayes, LF

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

Rougned Odor, 2B

Ramon Urias, 3B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Jorge Mateo, SS