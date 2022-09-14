With the Twins taking on the Royals this week, there are three American League Rookie of the Year candidates in the park: Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., along with Twins infielder Jose Miranda and reliever Jhoan Duran.

All three have put together strong first MLB seasons. Ahead of Tuesday's game, Witt had 71 RBI, 20 home runs, 25 doubles, six triples and 27 stolen bases in 130 games. Miranda, at 24 years old, had played in 102 games with 61 RBI, 14 home runs and 20 doubles, batting .275 to Witt's .249.

Duran has worked his way into high-leverage, late-game situations, pitching 62 2/3 innings through 52 games. He had a 2-3 record and 1.72 ERA with six saves in six opportunities and 18 holds, keeping opponents to a .194 batting average with 82 strikeouts. He also regularly throws faster than 100 mph, even when it's not a fastball.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Duran has been his biggest surprise this season, as the 24-year-old has been so "consistently spectacular" since he made the Opening Day roster.

"He's been one of the best rookie relievers of all time," Baldelli said. "… He's saved the game for us so many times in the biggest moments, and he just continually does that over and over again. He does it in style. He's not trying to be stylish, but the way he pitches, obviously, is going to attract a lot of attention."

Duran only recently moved from being a starter to a bullpen arm, but his transition to the big leagues has been seamless. Miranda had a bit more of an adjustment to make, even very briefly going back to Class AAA at the end of May. But since then, he's become one of the Twins' most reliable hitters with a .301 batting average since June.

Baldelli said Miranda already has a highlight reel full of "game-changing moments."

"Put his numbers and his smile up on the page right next to it, and you've got a pretty good selling point," Baldelli said."

In the latest MLB.com poll, though, the top two candidates remain Seattle's Julio Rodriguez and Baltimore's Adley Rutschman. Rodriguez had 71 RBI and 25 homers, plus 23 doubles and three triples. He also had 24 stolen bases and a .834 OPS. Rutschman had an .800 OPS with 32 RBI, 10 home runs, 29 doubles and a triple.

Those two players have also put their teams in playoff contention. Seattle was a half-game up in the wild-card race while Baltimore was the first team out by 5 ½ games. The Twins, meanwhile, were five games out in the AL Central and nine games out in the wild card. Kansas City was 57-84.

Mahle might not return

Starter Tyler Mahle hasn't yet started throwing again after going on the injured list for the second time since coming to the Twins ahead of the trade deadline.

Mahle left his third start for the Twins early with right shoulder fatigue and inflammation back on Aug. 17. He recovered and tried to pitch again Sept. 3 but departed again with the same issues, including his pitch velocity, which dipped into the 80s.

"The scenarios that Tyler pitches again in the regular season might be pretty limited right now," Baldelli said. "But I do think that there are some scenarios where he actually does still pitch for us this year. But we have to make those games relevant is what we have to do. And then I think we have a chance."

That basically means if the Twins are still in the playoff race, Mahle could be back to help with that push. But if not, there wouldn't be a reason to rush him. Baldelli said something similar for center fielder Byron Buxton, who is out with right knee and hip issues.

"There's no bigger part of this team when it comes to winning ballgames then Byron Buxton and having him on the field. We know that. We know how much he matters here," Baldelli said. "If that decision goes on [to shut him down], I'm sure I would end up being a part of it in some form. But I'll let someone else tell me that that's going to be the case. In the meantime, I'll be pumping, trying to get him back in any way possible. And that'll go down even to the very last moment of this season for us, whenever that comes."

But Baldelli did point to second baseman Jorge Polanco (left knee) and starter Bailey Ober (groin) as players that could return in the next week, with Buxton likely a little behind that. Baldelli added that catcher Ryan Jeffers (broken right thumb) and Trevor Larnach (abdominal surgery) should also come back before the season ends.