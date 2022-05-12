Were you at the Twins game against Houston that was stopped after the third inning with the Astros leading 5-1?

Were you at the Loons match against Colorado Rapids in the U.S. Open Cup that was halted in the first half with the score tied at 1?

If so, here's where you can find information about what happens with your tickets. It's different for each team.

For the Twins, if you have a ticket for today's previously scheduled game with the Astros, you now have admission to both that game and the resumption of Wednesday night's game. If you had a ticket for Wednesday's game, what happens depends on whether you had a single-game ticket or are a season-ticket holder.

Short answer for the Twins: Single-game tickets that were purchased through the Twins will result in the buyer getting a credit for a future game. Season-ticket holders will have the cost of those tickets applied to their account. If you bought a ticket from a reseller or had a ticket in one of Target Field's premium seating areas, you can find out what happens here. The games start at 12:10 p.m. and are on BSN.

For the Loons, it's simpler: If you had a ticket for the game, it's good for today's re-start at 1 p.m. Gates open at noon and the team said that concession options will be limited. More details, including a note about the only gate that will be open, are here. The restart is at 1 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN+