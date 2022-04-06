The Twins have postponed their Thursday opener against Seattle until Friday because of the weather forecast, which includes a mix of rain and snow and temperatures in the 30s.
The game is now scheduled for a 3:10 p.m. start on Friday.
All of the Opening Day festivities associated with the game, including the drive-up breakfast on the Target Field Plaza, have been postponed as well.
Friday's forecast calls for a high of 42 degrees with the possibility of sunshine as the day progresses. The chance of precipitation decreases to less than 20% from more than 90% on Thursday.
The Twins announced these policies for people holding tickets to the opener.
They can:
- Utilize their tickets for admission into Friday's game.
- Utilize their tickets toward any future Twins regular season home game (subject to ticket availability). All exchanges must be made by 3 p.m. Thursday. (Due to their limited capacity, tickets in the UnitedHealthcare Suite Level, Thomson Reuters Champions Club and Budweiser Roof Deck will be valid only for Friday's game.)
- Tickets for the postponed game are not subject to refunds
- Tickets purchased from a secondary ticket reseller, such as StubHub, will be good for Friday's game only.
- Complimentary tickets are valid for the April 8 rescheduled game only.
Tickets for the game are still available on all levels of Target Field, according to a seating map on the Twins' website.
On the secondary market, tickets are available in the 200 level on StubHub for as little as $14, including fees — and between first and third base on the lower level starting at $49, as of 11:00 a.m.