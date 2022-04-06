The Twins have postponed their Thursday opener against Seattle until Friday because of the weather forecast, which includes a mix of rain and snow and temperatures in the 30s.

The game is now scheduled for a 3:10 p.m. start on Friday.

All of the Opening Day festivities associated with the game, including the drive-up breakfast on the Target Field Plaza, have been postponed as well.

Friday's forecast calls for a high of 42 degrees with the possibility of sunshine as the day progresses. The chance of precipitation decreases to less than 20% from more than 90% on Thursday.

The Twins announced these policies for people holding tickets to the opener.

They can:

Utilize their tickets for admission into Friday's game.

Utilize their tickets toward any future Twins regular season home game (subject to ticket availability). All exchanges must be made by 3 p.m. Thursday. (Due to their limited capacity, tickets in the UnitedHealthcare Suite Level, Thomson Reuters Champions Club and Budweiser Roof Deck will be valid only for Friday's game.)

Tickets for the postponed game are not subject to refunds

Tickets purchased from a secondary ticket reseller, such as StubHub, will be good for Friday's game only.

Complimentary tickets are valid for the April 8 rescheduled game only.

Tickets for the game are still available on all levels of Target Field, according to a seating map on the Twins' website.

On the secondary market, tickets are available in the 200 level on StubHub for as little as $14, including fees — and between first and third base on the lower level starting at $49, as of 11:00 a.m.