Introduction: Thursday's Twins game followed a familiar recent script, but thankfully for the Twins the roles were reversed. After a pair of frustrating losses in which the bullpen couldn't hold leads in Milwaukee, the Twins rallied from a 5-2 deficit behind home runs and excellent relief work to defeat Texas 7-5 and restore a six-game lead in the AL Central. And the Lynx beat Dallas for the second time in three nights, gaining traction in the WNBA playoff picture.

8:00: Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath joins host Michael Rand for a big-picture look at MLS since the addition of Lionel Messi in Miami, the Loons' momentum coming off a strong showing in the inaugural Leagues Cup and a proclamation for the final stretch of the season.

29:00: The Gophers football team announced a sellout for their opener against Nebraska.

