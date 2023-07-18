SEATTLE — The kid wouldn't chase. That was the difference.

When Sonny Gray, an All-Star pitcher who's been around more than a decade, faced Julio Rodriguez, last year's Rookie of the Year and already his franchise's biggest star, in the fifth inning on Monday, with the bases loaded and two outs, it felt like the decisive matchup of the game.

It was. Gray got ahead in the count 1-2, and threw three pitches meant to entice an overeager 22-year-old into expanding the strike zone with an inning-ending swing-and-miss. Instead, Rodriguez remained calm, let all three go by — albeit barely — and drew a game-tying walk. When the next batter, Jarred Kelenic, ricocheted a ball off the bat handle into left field, the Mariners took the lead for good, eventually handing the Twins a 7-6 loss at T-Mobile Park.

The defeat added yet another confounding chapter to Gray's season. The Twins have taken a lead at some point in 18 of Gray's 19 starts this season, including the last 12 in a row — yet they are now 8-11 when he starts, and an astonishing 3-10 since May 1.

Worse, Gray has now allowed 11 runs over his last two starts, inflating his ERA above 3.00 — it's now 3.16 after Monday's five-runs-in-5 1/3 innings performance — for the first time all season. That, for a pitcher who until these past two appearances had not given up more than three runs in any game, but now has endured a six-run inning and a four-run inning in back-to-back games.

But it's not as if the Mariners battered the Twins' starter; Gray's own wildness was responsible for most of his trouble. The Twins led 2-0, and the righthander had allowed only two singles entering the fifth, easily pitching out of a two-on-no-outs jam with a double play and a strikeout.

With one out and the Twins leading 2-0, however, Teoscar Hernández collected the lone hard-hit ball off Gray, lining an inside cut fastball down the left-field line for a double. Gray's first two pitches to Ty France were strikes, but the next four weren't close and France walked. Gray then set himself up for trouble by hitting Mike Ford on the foot, loading the bases, and José Caballero capitalized by hitting a routine ground ball to the perfect spot, between shortstop Carlos Correa and third baseman Donovan Solano, driving in Hernández.

J.P. Crawford popped up, setting up the critical matchup of All-Stars. But after fouling off a fastball and ducking away from a sinker that glanced off his bat, Rodriguez seemed like easy prey for the veteran.

But a sweeper just off the plate didn't draw a swing. Gray tried the pitch again, but still Rodriguez let it go. And on 3-2, with the crowd standing and cheering, Rodriguez started to swing at a fastball down the middle but a couple of inches above the strike zone. Somehow, he checked his swing in time, first-base umpire Mike Muchlinski ruled, and Ford trotted home with the tying run.

Another oddity: Gray has walked in eight runs in his 11-year career — but four of them this year, and three in his last two starts. He also threw a wild pitch that scored a run in the sixth inning.

Kelenic then put the game away, or at least out of reach of a Twins lineup that piled up 12 hits, including long home runs by Joey Gallo and Max Kepler, but also stranded 11, five in scoring position.

Michael A. Taylor and Carlos Correa smacked back-to-back doubles in the second inning off Seattle righthander Logan Gilbert to give the Twins an early lead, and Alex Kirilloff added a sacrifice fly. Gallo's 422-foot blast off the upper deck in center field, his first homer of the season on an 0-2 count, kept it close.

Kepler's three-run homer to right in the ninth inning closed the gap to one run, but Ryan Jeffers took a called third strike to end the game.