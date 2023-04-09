Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Houston Astros (3-6) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-2)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (0-0); Twins: Tyler Mahle (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -113, Twins -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros looking to sweep their three-game series.

Minnesota went 78-84 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Twins pitching staff had a collective 3.98 ERA last season while averaging 8.4 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

Houston went 106-56 overall and 51-30 on the road a season ago. The Astros pitching staff had a 2.89 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.5 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Joey Gallo: day-to-day (side soreness), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

