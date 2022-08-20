Texas Rangers (53-66, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-55, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (5-8, 4.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (2-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -165, Rangers +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they play the Texas Rangers.

Minnesota is 62-55 overall and 35-25 in home games. The Twins have hit 144 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

Texas is 53-66 overall and 26-32 in road games. The Rangers have hit 141 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Saturday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .335 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jose Miranda is 14-for-42 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 26 home runs, 46 walks and 60 RBI while hitting .250 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 13-for-41 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .257 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.