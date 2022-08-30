Boston Red Sox (62-67, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (66-61, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (2-7, 4.34 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -132, Red Sox +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Boston Red Sox.

Minnesota is 66-61 overall and 39-28 in home games. The Twins have a 40-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston has a 62-67 record overall and a 31-33 record in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

The teams play Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Rafael Devers has 33 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs while hitting .291 for the Red Sox. Franchy Cordero is 6-for-15 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Red Sox: 3-7, .316 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.